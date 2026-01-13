Obituary: Ernest “Ernie” Nascimento (1934-2026)

Ernest “Ernie” Nascimento, 91, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, set sail toward the horizon on January 5, 2026, surrounded by love. Born on January 22, 1934, to Adelaide Rezendes and Ernest Nascimento, Ernie lived a life defined by hard work, loyalty, laughter, and an uncanny ability to make a friend wherever he went.

Ernie proudly served in the United States Army from March 1951 to March 1954. After returning home, he worked as a mechanic before teaching himself the art of construction, because if Ernie needed something done, he simply figured out how to do it. He started Nascimento Builders and went on to build many homes and commercial apartment buildings throughout Tiverton, Portsmouth, Little Compton and Fall River, leaving behind structures as solid as the man himself. He also started Nascimento Properties, which was his rental apartment business.

In 1980, Ernie founded SHS Pest Control, a business he ran with pride, grit, and dedication until his retirement. Outside of work, Ernie was very active and could be found doing what he loved most: boating, golfing, skiing, grabbing lunch at Reidy’s, or simply spending time with friends-which, was just about everyone he met. He raced sailboats out of the Tiverton Yacht Club, taught navigation and small boat handling for the Newport Power Squadron, served in the Ski Patrol for Waterville Valley Ski Resort, sat on the board of the RI Builders association for many years and was instrumental in starting the New England Pest Control Association.

Ernie is survived by his beloved soul mate, Michele Eccles; his daughters, Sharon and Susan; his sons-in-law, Eric and Mark; his four grandchildren, Amanda, Casey, Patrick, and Staci; and his two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Philip, along with countless friends that he loved so much.

To know Ernie was to love him. He will be remembered as a hardworking man with a generous heart, a steady hand and a warm personality that made you feel like you’d known him forever. Though his final sail has begun, the wake he leaves behind-filled with love, laughter, and lasting friendships-will never fade.

Memorial service will be held January 20, 2026, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd. Portsmouth RI. A Private burial will be held January 21, 2026

In lieu of flowers all donations to: Wounded Warrior project.

