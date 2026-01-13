Obituary: Gregory L. Sisson (1953-2026)

Gregory Louis Sisson, 72, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family during the five days leading up to and including his passing. He was the loving life partner of Joanie Woodward, with whom he shared 28 full and deeply cherished years.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Greg was the son of the late James Roger Sisson, Sr. and Jacqueline Marcelle (Hamel) Sisson—generous, larger-than-life parents who raised their children to ride a horse, muck a stable, sing a song, and dance with style. In 1964, the family moved to Tiverton, where Greg spent his formative years attending school and gathering with friends at “The Wall” at Stonebridge, forming lifelong bonds. Always deeply social, he was known as “everyone’s friend,” leaving a lasting impression wherever he went.

The sixth child in a tight-knit, loving (and sometimes mischievous) family, Greg stood out early as boldly independent, warm, outgoing, and fiercely loyal—traits that defined him throughout his life. His mother often joked, “He’s my favorite problem child.”

A strong athlete, Greg was a member of the Tiverton Tigers high school football team and active in the ski club. During those same years, he earned the nickname “King of Middle Avenue” for his supreme—if sometimes reckless—skateboarding skills, long before the sport became mainstream.

Greg cherished summers at his grandmother’s home on Horseneck Beach in Westport, Massachusetts, one of his favorite places in the world. He eagerly anticipated annual gatherings at Baker’s Beach and was famously the first in line at the snack bar, buying multiple orders of “clam cookies” for everyone to share.

A talented craftsman and woodworker, Greg built a long and impressive career as a carpenter, working for several firms, most notably his family’s business, Concept Builders. He was known for his leadership on construction sites (whether they liked it or not), his intuition, persistence, and his ability to get things done. The many homes and projects he contributed to—from Nantucket to Newport—were all better for his involvement.

Greg was cool personified: strikingly handsome, enormously talented, and a great dancer—a dominant Sisson gene. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he made paint-speckled jeans and plaster-dusted hair look chic on Bowen’s Wharf. Even the notoriously strict Clarke Cooke House dress code made exceptions for Greg. He was the scene.

An avid, fearless skier, Greg believed no mountain was too high and no trail too steep—the more challenging, the better. Fast yet graceful, he could overtake anyone on the slopes, but he often slowed his pace, choosing camaraderie with friends and family over being first to finish.

A passionate lover of music, especially rock ’n’ roll, Greg counted the Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam among his favorites. His independent streak also showed in his sports loyalties: in the heart of New England, he proudly rooted for the New York Yankees and the Oakland Raiders.

While Greg found joy in many simple pleasures—a gooey jelly donut, a sparkling day at the beach, an episode of Hogan’s Heroes, a good story or a clever joke—his greatest pride and joy by far was his daughter, Christine. Smart, beautiful, fearless, funny, talented, and loyal, Christine was the light of his life. Greg proudly shared her accomplishments with anyone who would listen, from managing boats on the docks of Nantucket and mastering the ski slopes of Colorado to her success in the classrooms of Johnson & Wales.

Greg’s life was deeply enriched by his beloved partner, Joanie, who surrounded him with boundless love, care, and understanding over many decades.

In addition to Joanie and her family, Greg is survived by his daughter, Christine Madeline Sisson of Nantucket, and her mother, Kate Weld; his siblings, James Roger “Jay” Sisson, Jr. and his wife Marisa of Jamestown; Richard Allen Sisson and his wife Donna of Portsmouth; Jacqueline Marcelle Roppolo and her husband Frank of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; and Lincoln Paul Sisson and his wife Joanne of Warren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Settino and his wife Birgit, many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Greg, and cousins who will miss him dearly.

He was the brother of the late Paula Marie Sisson and Christine Madeline Settino, and the nephew of the late Madeline Hamel, all of whom had a profound influence on his life.

Gregory will be remembered for his charm, charisma, warmth, sometimes devilish sense of humor, generous friendship, and his immense capacity for love.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.

