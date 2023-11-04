Obituary: Jean Catherine Winthrop (1955-2023)

Jean Catherine Winthrop, a beloved member of the Newport community, passed away on November 1, 2023, at the age of 68. Born on October 12, 1955, in Newport, Rhode Island, Jean was a vibrant soul who embraced life with a contagious enthusiasm.

Jean dedicated herself to the service industry as a bartender and waitress for over four decades. For the past 20 years, she served her loyal patrons at the Newport Sportsman Club with her Sunday Mudslides, leaving an unforgettable mark on the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her. With a generous and kind spirit, Jean would gladly lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her unwavering support and dedication shaped her into a cherished friend and family member who was always there to provide a listening ear, a sarcastic remark, or a good laugh.

Outside of work, Jean embraced the joy of simple pleasures. Her Tuesday ladies’ night dinners and Friday adventures with her friend Lyn, exploring new restaurants and visiting Dave’s Market across the bay, were highlights in her life. These moments of enjoyment and companionship were a testament to her zest for life, the bonds she nurtured and her love of a good meal!

Jean is survived by her son, Michael Burkinshaw, sister Ellen Wilbur and her husband, Bruce, her sister-in-law, Linda Winthrop, her nieces and nephews, Sharlene, Richard, Amy and her husband, Paul, Jospeh and his wife Carrie, Christine and Tracy, and several great nieces and nephews, all of whom were close to her heart. Jean will also be missed by her chosen family, especially her sister, Lyn Alvernas.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jean Winthrop, her bother, Joseph Winthrop, her sister, Rita Hamel and her nephew, Patrick Hamel.

Jean Catherine Winthrop will forever be remembered as someone who taught us the value of laughter, friendship, and selflessness. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her, and her memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Peckham for her support and medical guidance.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:00 pm-1:30 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A funeral service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at the Funeral Home immediately following at 1:30 pm. These farewell ceremonies will offer a chance for the community to gather, share stories, and honor the life of a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on all who crossed her path.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean’s memory to the Three Angels Fund, https://threeangelsfund.com/

