Celebrate with Alliance Française de Newport and sample this year’s Beaujolais Nouveau

The Alliance Française de Newport will celebrate the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau on Friday, November 17 th from 7-9 p.m. at The French Confection, 72 East Main Road, Middletown, RI.

Admission is $20 per person for members ($25 for non-members) and includes sampling 3 wines and a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau to take home. Alliance Française de Newport member and wine enthusiast, Julie Warburg, will comment in English on the characteristics of the selected wines. Julie holds a Certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Reservations are necessary and must be made by November 11 th . Please make a Reservation by email: afnewportri@gmail.com

The event is open to all Alliance members and their guests over the age of 21. Space is limited.

Wine lovers all over the world gather at this time of year to sample the new wine. There is a long- standing tradition dating back to the 1950’s of wine distributors competing to be the first to get bottles of the Beaujolais Nouveau delivered. The most popular mode of transport is currently by jet, but bottles have made their journeys by elephant, hot air balloon, rickshaw, train, truck, motorbike and automobile.

