Obituary: Marie Elizabeth Paiva (1936-2023)

Marie E. (Stricker) Paiva, 86, of Middletown, RI, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the wife of Arthur Joseph Paiva.

Born in Baltimore, MD on January 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Isabel (Mason) Stricker.

Marie served in the US Air Force from 1958 to 1959. She was a 1976 graduate of Salve Regina College and received her Masters in Business from Salve Regina in 1986. Mrs. Paiva worked as a Public Housing Manager for 25 years for the Newport Housing Authority, retiring in December of 2001. She was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church and its choir for the past 40 years. Mrs. Paiva was a member of the Newport Elks, St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Board of Directors of the Edward King House, the Portsmouth Senior Center and its Chorus, and was the first woman president of the Newport Pop Warner Football.

Besides her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her children Joe Paiva and his wife Lauren of Gaithersburg, MD, John C. Paiva and his wife Jacqueline Mercer of New Hampshire, Marie Teresa Paiva-Weed of Newport, her grandchildren, Jake Paiva of Gaithersburg, MD, Joshua Paiva and his wife Jenna Lenskold of Ft. Collins, CO, and Lily J. Mercer-Paiva of New Hampshire,

She was the sister of the late Ruth Kirk, Edith Stricker, Ed Stricker, Leona Gerbes, Mason Stricker, Joseph Stricker and John Stricker, and mother in law to the late Mark Weed. Marie believed that family was defined by one simple premise, family are those who you love and support unconditionally. Marie’s family includes many more than those named here.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 6 from 4:00-6:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 7 at 11:00am in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial with military honors will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

