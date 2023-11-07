Obituary: Patricia LeMay (1935-2023)

Mourning the passing of Patricia LeMay of Newport, RI on Sunday, Oct. 22nd. Mother of two sons, Seth and Stephen, and devoted wife of Albert LeMay. She was 88 years old.

She met her future husband Albert while they both worked at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Providence, RI. She was a dance instructor. Patricia climbed the company ladder at Marsh McClennan Insurance Co. ultimately reaching Vice President level of her department. After retiring from there she went on to co-found LeMay & Co. Antiques in Newport with her son, Stephen.

Patricia loved her family, all animals and was a voracious reader. She enjoyed going to yard sales and for years enjoyed hosting parties, at her home, in her earlier days. She was the embodiment of unconditional love and will be profoundly missed by her loved ones. I love you mom.

Patricia will be buried privately at her family plot at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Cranston next to her husband and oldest son, Seth. She is survived by her youngest son, Stephen and her nephew, Ray Lema.

