Portsmouth Man Claims Nearly Expired $50,000 Powerball Ticket

The hunt is over! The $50,000 Powerball prize set to expire in approximately one month was claimed by a man from Portsmouth.

The Rhode Island Lottery issued a release towards the end of October in an effort to find the winner. The winning ticket was purchased on December 3, 2022, at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown.

That’s not the only happy winner story. A man from Johnston is getting a dog after winning $100,000! He purchased the “20X” Instant Game at Colbea Enterprises, 525 Killingly St., Johnston.

Another winner, a man from Coventry, won $26,040 on the Midday Daily Number: 6 3 0 7 on November 4, 2023. He picked up his ticket at Cumberland Farms, 785 Tiogue Ave., Coventry, and plans to put his winnings in the bank.

Lastly, a man from West Greenwich won $22,500 playing Keno at Tiogue Food & Snack, 851 Tiogue Ave., Coventry. He played a combination of family’s birthdays on his seven-spot Keno Plus wager. All seven numbers matched numbers drawn, and with the 5 Keno Plus multiplier also drawn, the $4,500 base prize became $22,500. He said plans to save the winnings.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

