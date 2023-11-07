Tiverton Farmers Market announces 2023 Christmas Specialty Market

Come and enjoy the 4th Annual Christmas Specialty Market at Tiverton Farmers Market on Sunday, December 17th at Tiverton Middle School from 10am – 2pm.

From food aficionados to art enthusiasts, they’ve got something for everyone! Their offerings range from mouth-watering baked goods, fresh fruits & vegetables, micro-greens, mushrooms, a wide range of seafood & meats, pizza & empanadas, honey, chocolates, hummus, vegan donuts, to winter warmers like hot chocolate, coffee and soothing herbal teas. Meanwhile, art and home decor lovers will not be left out. Amazing pottery, candles, alpacas clothing & socks, woodworking, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, fine linens, charming yard art and toys and treats for your furry friends await at our market.

Celebrate your local food vendors, makers and artisans while finding that perfect holiday gift. It’s an excellent way to explore the quality of local craftsmanship while also supporting local businesses. The event promises to be a celebration of community, festivity, and the vibrant local talent.

The 4th Annual Christmas Specialty Market is free and open to the public. This market offers a safe and lively environment allowing patrons to interact directly with our vendors, discover unique and local products while listening to local musicians Alicia & Chris of the Virginia James Band.

So, mark your calendar, grab your family, and make a day out of it!

Event is free and open to the public. Only service animals are permitted in the school.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

