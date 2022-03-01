Obituary: Timothy J. Reed (1948 – 2022)

Timothy J. Reed, 73, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 24, 2022. Tim was born in Brockton, MA to the late Robert and Frances (Patterson) Reed. He was the loving husband of Wanda L. (Wessman) Reed for 44 years.

He was in the Rogers High School Class of ’66 and attended Bristol Community College. Tim served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era as a Military Policeman in Albuquerque, NM. He then went on to work for the USPS as a letter carrier for 34 years.

After retiring he enjoyed sponsoring international students at the War College, traveling, and could always be found outdoors in his garden, biking or looking for his next adventure. Anyone who knew him would say Tim was humble, compassionate and empathetic. He loved a good conversation and had a great sense of humor. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, instilling in them to always be kind.

Tim is survived by his wife Wanda L. Reed, Son Matthew Reed, Daughters Heather (Jonathan) Costa, Holly Reed, his grandchildren Madden, Maggie and Ryder, Brothers James, Patrick, William and Robert Reed and sister Kathleen Harrison.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, from 4-7PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 9am at St. Lucy’s Church, in Middletown, RI. Burial to follow in Newport Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The ARDS Foundation in his memory.