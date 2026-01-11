Overnight Fire Rips Through Newport Home, Sends Two to Hospital

A raging overnight blaze tore through a Newport home early Sunday, forcing residents into the cold and leaving the building unsafe to occupy.

The Newport Fire Department was dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to a structure fire at 36 Elm St., where crews arrived to find flames pouring from first-floor windows at both the front and rear of the building.

A second alarm was quickly struck as firefighters battled heavy fire that had spread into hidden structural spaces, making the stubborn blaze difficult to track down and control.

All three occupants were safely evacuated, but two were taken to Newport Hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Fire attack teams worked across the first, second, and third floors, while command staff moved quickly to prevent the flames from jumping to nearby homes. Multiple agencies responded to assist, including Newport Police, the city’s building official, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rhode Island Energy, and the Providence Canteen.

After more than three hours of intense firefighting, the fire was finally declared under control around 5:45 a.m.

Mutual aid poured in from Jamestown, Middletown, Navy, Portsmouth, and North Kingstown fire departments, helping battle the blaze and cover local stations.

No firefighters were hurt, and officials confirmed no pets were affected.

The building suffered significant structural damage and has been deemed unsafe, leaving an unknown number of residents displaced. Once identified, those impacted will be connected with the American Red Cross for emergency housing assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newport and State Fire Marshal’s offices.

