A Once-in-a-Generation Coastal Opportunity — 727 Boston Neck Road Lists for $5.990,000

727 Boston Neck Road | Narragansett, RI | 5 Beds, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 4,456 Sq. Ft. | Surrounded by 7+ Acres of Protected Parkland Unobstructed Views of Bonnet Beach, Jamestown & the Newport Bridge | Offered by Pawler Garrahan of Residential Properties Ltd for $5,990,000.

Rarely does a property of this caliber come to market. Set atop an elevated, private perch in Narragansett, 727 Boston Neck Road offers an exceptional opportunity to claim one of the most panoramic waterfront vistas in all of Rhode Island. From this commanding site, take in sweeping views of Bonnet Beach, Jamestown, and the iconic Newport Bridge — a coastal tableau like no other.

What sets this offering apart is not only the view, but the setting: more than seven acres of surrounding protected parkland ensure unmatched privacy and natural beauty, while the ever-changing light on Narragansett Bay provides a daily backdrop of sailboats, sea breezes, and glowing sunsets.

Whether envisioned as an idyllic summer retreat or a year-round coastal sanctuary, this opportunity is as rare as it is remarkable. Begin each day with the sunrise shimmering over the water, and end it with the twinkle of distant lights across the Bay.

This is a once-in-a-multi-generation chance to design and build your dream home in an unparalleled location — or to thoughtfully renovate the existing midcentury modern residence to reflect your personal vision. The land, the view, and the privacy combine to offer an extraordinary foundation for your ideal coastal lifestyle.

All just 30 minutes from Green Airport, 1.5 hours from Boston, and 3 hours from New York City.

