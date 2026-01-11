Island Drug Run Busted: Nantucket Man Nabbed With Kilo of Coke on Cape Cod

A 62-year-old Nantucket man was busted on Cape Cod while allegedly getting ready to ship a kilo of cocaine back to the island, cops said.

Detectives with the Barnstable Police Department arrested Edward Gillespie around 11 a.m. Thursday in Hyannis after an investigation identified him as a major supplier moving cocaine from the mainland to Nantucket.

Police say Gillespie was caught just as he was preparing to transport the drugs from Hyannis to the island.

The arrest didn’t end there.

Investigators quickly secured a search warrant for Gillespie’s Nantucket home, teaming up with the Nantucket Police Department, the United States Coast Guard, and the Cape Cod office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Inside the residence, authorities allegedly found more cocaine, amphetamines, drug-trafficking evidence — and about $10,000 in cash.

In total, police seized roughly 1,141 grams of cocaine, 68 grams of amphetamine pills, and the cash haul.

Gillespie was arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, Nantucket police say additional drug-trafficking charges are expected to be filed in Nantucket District Court based on what was recovered at the home.

Cops called the bust the result of a long-running investigation targeting cocaine flowing from Cape Cod to the island.

