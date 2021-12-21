RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.

Donald is survived by his three children, Adam, Sarah and Timothy, his brother James, his grandchildren, and extended family.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 27, from 9AM-11AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Following visitation, burial with military honors will take place in Middletown Cemetery.

