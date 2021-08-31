RIP Elizabeth “Betty” Conklin

Elizabeth “Betty” Conklin, 94, of Newport, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021, surrounded by her children. Born on July 3, 1927, to Oscar and Mary (Cameron) Fortier, Betty was the eldest of nine children and was raised in Rutland, Vermont.

Betty married Alfred “Bud” Conklin, a Newporter, and continued her life in a city she loved. She was a loving mother of three children; her daughter Jackie and son-in-law Bill Egan, her son Buddy Conklin and daughter-in-law Bizzy Conklin, and her daughter Suzi and son-in-law Bruce Nance.

Betty’s extensive career in real estate spanned over fifty years, at her company, Capitol Realty. Her work ethic coupled with her charismatic personality were an asset to her widely acknowledged success, having been named Realtor of the Year twice. She served on the city and state real estate boards and was the first woman elected President to Newport Board of Realtors. Betty was also the first woman elected as an officer to the Newport County Chamber of Commerce.

One of Betty’s greatest gifts was her impact on others as a natural born mentor. She was a true believer that people could accomplish anything they set their mind to, and always led by example. Her mentees have reached out to her family throughout the years to share the stories and lessons that Betty had bestowed upon them.

Betty’s love of Newport was evident through her involvement, support, and commitment in the community. Betty organized events for the Newport War College Foreign Officers, a bike-a-thon for the American Heart Association and volunteered as a “Griffie” at the Newport Art Museum.

Betty had several passions including traveling, reading, and cooking. Betty had a great eye for design which was reflected in her home and her wardrobe and loved auctions and antique stores. She enjoyed traveling, a passion she shared with her family, even sleeping in a Bedouin tent in Morocco when she was 75!

One of her greatest joys in life was her 10 grandchildren, Kristin (Tyson) Reed, Bill Egan, Greg Egan, Mark (Sheika) Egan, Blake Corbishley, Sarah (Michael) Verardo, Alex (Grace) Nance, Caity (Neeraj Kumar) Conklin, Elizabeth Vassallo, and Britt (Chandler) Thomason and her 28 great-grandchildren, Jacalyn, Tyson, Will, Addie, Patrick, Cameron, Halle, Olivia, Delaney, Faith, Sophie, Trinity, Tim, Ceci, Mark, Tristan, Jaime, Cameron, Gigi, Mary Scott, Suzi, Charlotte, Shannon, Elizabeth, Betty, Tripp, Rémi and Charlotte.

Betty is survived, by her sister Katherine (Patrick) Bruno of Florida and brother Edward (Pauline) Fortier of Texas and many nieces and nephews.

The kindness, care, and compassion that Betty received from the Village House throughout the years is immensely appreciated by her family.

Funeral services will be private.

