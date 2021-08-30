RIP Jaime K. (Dunne) Kittredge

Jaime K. (Dunne) Kittredge, 45, of Middletown, passed away on August 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Peter Kittredge for 18 years.

Jaime was born in Newport, R.I to Edward and Kathleen Dunne of Middletown, R.I.

Jaime graduated Bishop Connelly High School in 1993 and received her Bachelors from Salve Regina University in Computer Information Systems. She enjoyed and was dedicated to her over 20 year career at Salve Regina University where she made lifelong friends and colleagues. Jaime was a bright light in this world, she was selfless and loving to everyone she came in contact with. If you were ever in a room with her, you were guaranteed not to be the funniest person there as she would take that title every time. Jaime would ensure that no matter who you were or where you were, you were always seen, heard, protected, and loved.

In addition to her husband Peter and her parents, she leaves her proudest accomplishments and greatest loves, her daughters, Avery and Hayden. When we miss her most, we will be able to look at these beautiful girls and see her best qualities living forever in them.

Jaime is also survived by her grandmother Joan Staiger, her brothers and sisters Keith Dunne, Erin Pender and her husband Seneca, Shane Dunne and his wife Erin, and Patrice Dunne; her nephew, Jamyn Massey and niece, London Pender and numerous cousins who she adored.

She also leaves her Father-in-law Robert Kittredge, her mother-in-law Mary Rogers, her brother-in-law Michael Kittredge, his wife Amanda and her sister-in-law, Cathy Disanzo and her husband, Vincent.

Jaime has touched so many people’s lives, she was the kind of soul who improved the lives of others. The light in this world dimmed a little when Jaime passed but when you look up and the sky is brighter and the sun is strong, when the rain comes down hard and makes the flowers grow, you will see her spirit and will know she is there, continuing to shine and make every day better. She will be loved forever and eternally missed and we are all better people to have known her.

A celebration of Jaime’s life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, between the hours of 1:00-5:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

