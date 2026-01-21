Obituary: Stephen Robertson (1947-2025)

Stephen Robertson, 78 of Woonsocket, Rhode Island passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 after an illness.

Steve was born in Newport, RI. He was a son of the late George Grant Robertson II and Mary A. (McLeer) Robertson. He leaves one nephew, George Grant Robertson IV, several grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.

Steve was a member of the Park Holm Boys’ Club and became Rhode Island State Chess Champion. He was an honor student at De La Salle Academy, Class of 1965, where he excelled in academics and chess. He received an appointment to the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and earned a scholarship to Providence College.

Steve spent time in prison where he attended the University Without Walls, helping others continue their education and became active in Rhode Island politics. He served as a clerk in the state’s central mailing office for 35 years until his retirement.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, and brothers George Grant Robertson III, Philip Lee Robertson and nephew, Thomas Michael Robertson.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, 95 Church St, Newport, RI 02840, https://bgcnewport.org/.

