Newport Rifle Club Hosts Firearm Safety Class for Local Girl Scouts

Ten girls from Girl Scout Troop 602 of Newport and Middletown recently took part in a firearms safety and rifle marksmanship class at the Newport Rifle Club, gaining hands-on instruction in a controlled, educational setting.

The session began with a classroom-style lecture and demonstration focused on firearm safety fundamentals. Afterward, each participant received one-on-one marksmanship coaching from experienced club members, allowing the girls to learn proper technique at their own pace.

As it has done for decades, the Newport Rifle Club hosted the program free of charge. The club regularly offers similar safety and training opportunities to community groups, including the Boy Scouts, University of Rhode Island students, Sea Cadets, and the Newport Police Explorers Program.

For the past 30 years, the club has also provided free Beginning Youth firearms safety and marksmanship classes for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. These classes are held on the third Friday of each month from September through May, with reservations required. Interested families can register or ask questions by calling Bob King at 401-847-5678.

Founded in 1876, the Newport Rifle Club is the oldest continuously operating gun club in the United States and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The club was established by W. Milton Farrow, one of the world’s leading long-distance competitive marksmen of his era.

Today, the Newport Rifle Club offers firearms training for all experience levels and hosts a wide range of competitions both within the club and with other clubs across Rhode Island. Membership information is available at NewportRifleClub.org or by calling Bob King at 401-847-5678.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!