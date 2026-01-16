Obituary: Thomas A. St. Claire (1953-2025)

Thomas A. St. Claire, age 72, of Newport RI entered eternal rest on December 30, 2025 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1953 in Providence RI to the late Louise and Ernest St. Claire.

Thomas graduated from Cranston West High School and Berklee College of Music, Boston MA with a Masters Degree in Music Education.

He was the Broker of The MT and Thomas Real Estate Team. Thomas was known for his love of music and his incredible baritone voice. As a consummate host, his family and friends will miss his entertaining style and delicious cooking. There was always room for more guests at the table. An avid gardener Thomas took great pride in his yard and especially his roses.

His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and many more whose lives were touched by Thomas. His memory will live on with his spouse, Mary-Teresa “MT” Shadduck, his Goddaughter Carleigh Connelly Mayen (Gibran), his sister Helen St. Claire, his nephew Ralph Nahagian and spouse Lori Feeney, his niece Lisa Turgeon and spouse William Turgeon, great nieces Stephanie Almonte (John) and Lindsey Turgeon, and many nieces and nephews in the Shadduck family. Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his best buddy Mustang.

There are no words that can express how grateful we are to the Middletown Fire and Rescue, Brown University Health ED and ICU and New England Donor Services for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Thomas and his family.

Thomas was an organ donor, and his organ donations saved and healed the lives of three others. We urge you to please consider being an organ donor.

At Thomas’s request funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to New England Donor Services, 60 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451, or God’s Community Garden, 200 Turner Road, Middletown RI 02842.

