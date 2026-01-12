Obituary: Joan Margaret Ponte (1933-2026)

May 11, 1933 – January 10, 2026

Joan Margaret Ponte passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on January 10, 2026.

She was the daughter of Margaret Fagan Martland and beloved wife of Anthony C. Ponte. Joan was a woman of remarkable faith, intellect and creativity. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport, RI. She had degrees in Library Science, Business, and Contract Services. Joan started her career at JT O’Connell’s lumberyard and spent most of her successful business career managing the offices of Newport Shipyard and P & M Inc., which specialized in Naval contract work with shipbuilding and steam engine repair. She was a woman of faith spending many hours volunteering at St. Mary’s Church and Jesus Saviour Church and School.

She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Ponte and his wife, Gail Ponte, and three grandchildren: Joshua Ponte and his wife Breana, Kelsey Kempenaar and her husband John, Andrew Ponte and his wife Kassie. She is also survived by three great granddaughters: Violet, Kali and Talia, and nephews and nieces in the Garfield, Martland, Fagan and Pinning families.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 14th, 5:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 15th at 10:00 AM, Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

Memorial Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.