Obituary: J. Daniel Knerr (1949-2026)

September 12, 1949 ~ January 11, 2026

J. Daniel Knerr, a nationally celebrated chef, respected culinary leader, and former executive chef of The Black Pearl in Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 11, 2026, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of excellence, mentorship, and service to the American culinary profession.

Dan was the loving husband of Kathryn A. Ryan. Born in Haddonfield, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Charles G. Knerr and Jeanne (Sanville) Knerr.

Chef Knerr served as executive chef of The Black Pearl for many years, helping establish it as one of Newport’s most renowned dining destinations. His culinary journey was shaped by training and experience in some of the world’s most esteemed kitchens, including Le Bec-Fin in Philadelphia; La Côte Basque and Le Lavandou in New York; Moulin de Mougins in southern France; Restaurant Taillevent in Paris; and The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California. Earlier in his career, while serving as head chef of The Black Bass Hotel in Lumberville, Pennsylvania, his cuisine earned three stars from The New York Times—a rare and distinguished honor.

A devoted leader within the American Culinary Federation (ACF), Chef Knerr dedicated decades to advancing the profession. He was named ACF Rhode Island Chapter Chef of the Year in 1999, earned a bronze medal at the 2000 Bocuse d’Or USA competition in Chicago, and served as President of the ACF Rhode Island Chapter from 2000 to 2004. In 2002, he was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, and in 2004, he achieved one of the highest honors in American cuisine when he was named ACF Northeast Regional and National Chef of the Year—earning the title of U.S.A.’s Chef of the Year™ at the federation’s 42nd annual national convention in Orlando.

Chef Knerr continued his leadership as ACF Chairperson of the Board from 2005 to 2007 and again from 2009 to 2011. In 2006, he won a gold medal in a Category K competition, further cementing his reputation for culinary excellence. For many years, he also served as an ACF Evaluator, playing a vital role in upholding professional standards and mentoring future generations of chefs. In 2015, he received the American Culinary Federation Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a career defined by dedication, leadership, and lasting impact.

His professional affiliations included the American Academy of Chefs, Les Amis d’Escoffier Society, and the Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. He also served on the advisory board of the Newport Area Career and Technical Center, reflecting his deep commitment to culinary education and mentorship.

Chef J. Daniel Knerr will be remembered not only for his culinary mastery and competitive success, but for his integrity, generosity of knowledge, and enduring influence on chefs across the country. His passion for excellence and devotion to the craft leave a lasting mark on the American culinary community.

Upon retirement, Dan worked as a sales associate with Newport Specialty Foods. He loved cooking for family and friends, restoring his old house, traveling, music, and spending time with his ACF family. His wife Katie was the love of his life.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James S. Knerr and his wife Julie; stepchildren Caitlin Ellis and her husband Will, Sarah Hill and her husband Ben, and John A. Roque III and his wife Megan; his brother Peter S. Knerr and his wife Phyllis; his sibling Jesse J. Shutt; and the late Anthony N. Knerr. He also leaves six grandchildren, sisters-in-law who loved him dearly, and many nieces and nephews.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Ryan Residence, 781 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.

