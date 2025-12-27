Obituary: Kenneth A. Zammer (1948-2025)

August 13, 1948 – December 24, 2025

Kenneth Allan Zammer, lovingly known as Papa, passed away on Christmas Eve peacefully, having lived a life rooted in love, family, generosity, and quiet strength.

Papa was born and raised at 82 Third Street in Newport, Rhode Island, the home of his parents, Muriel Morgan and Joseph Zammer and it was in this very same home that he passed away.

He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Patricia, a proud father to Kenneth Zammer and Barbara Zammer, and a deeply loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Lilly Zammer, Farrah Zammer, and Kaylie Zammer, who brought him immense joy.

A hardworking and respected business owner, Papa owned and operated Tris Painting, a company he built with integrity, dedication, and pride. The people that worked for him considered him a father figure, as he looked at them as an extension of his own family and took care of them as such. Outside of work, he was a lifelong New York Yankees fan – rarely seen without his Yankees hat – and generously gave back to his community by coaching Little League, guiding young players with the same patience and kindness he showed throughout his life. He also loved boating and spent most of his summers coasting to block island with his wife and children and all their friends.

Kenneth lived selflessly, always giving of himself without expecting anything in return. He was patient, kind, and gentle, with a special love for animals and a natural way of making others feel cared for and supported.

Papa will be deeply missed and forever loved.