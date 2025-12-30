Landmark Monumenta Exhibition Revisited in New Rosecliff Show

NEWPORT, R.I. — More than five decades after the landmark outdoor exhibition Monumenta reshaped the relationship between art and landscape in Newport, a new exhibition at Rosecliff is bringing that history full circle.

Full Circle: Richard Fleischner with David Smith, Christo, Claes Oldenburg, Barnett Newman, & other Monumenta Artists opens Feb. 6 and runs through May 3, revisiting the legacy of Monumenta through the work of artist Richard Fleischner.

At the center of the exhibition is Fleischner’s Sod Maze, a site-specific earthwork created in 1974 for Monumenta on the grounds of Chateau-sur-Mer. The work still exists today and is newly contextualized through a recent gift of more than 20 related artworks, drawings and studies donated by Fleischner to The Preservation Society of Newport County. The materials offer rare insight into the artist’s creative process and the conceptual foundations of the work.

The exhibition places Fleischner’s practice in conversation with fellow Monumenta artists including Christo, David Smith, Claes Oldenburg, Alexander Liberman and Barnett Newman. It marks the first time since 1974 that works by Monumenta artists have been reunited in Newport.

Full Circle also looks ahead, featuring Fleischner’s contemporary encaustic works—some exhibited publicly for the first time—along with preparatory materials for his ongoing installation at Rowdy Meadow in Ohio. There, Fleischner’s work is again situated among major contemporary figures, including Richard Serra, Anish Kapoor and Andy Goldsworthy.

The exhibition is included with admission to Rosecliff. More information is available at newportmansions.org/events/full-circle.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!