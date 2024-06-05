Middletown Announces Summer Events: “Music in Paradise” and “Second Beach Music Series”

The town of Middletown is set to welcome summer with a splash, announcing an exciting lineup of seasonal events sure to delight residents and visitors alike. This year, the community will be treated to “Music in Paradise” and the “Second Beach Music Series,” two events promising to bring vibrant tunes and festive atmospheres to the scenic coastal town.

With these great events on the horizon, Middletown is poised to offer a summer filled with music, community, and coastal charm. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, these events promise to create lasting memories and highlight the unique appeal of Middletown’s outdoor spaces.

Music in Paradise 2024

Monday nights in July at Paradise Park

Enjoy a peaceful night of music under the backdrop of the historic Boyd’s Windmill in Middletown’s Paradise Valley Park! Food trucks available and music from 6-8 pm.

July 8: Alexus Lee Trio

July 15: Salty

July 22: Atwater-Donnelly Trio

July 29: Toe Jam Puppet Band, Kids Concert (6pm-7pm)



Parking is limited, please walk, bike or carpool if you can. This is a family-friendly, carry in/carry out, alcohol-free event. Contact lturner@middletownri.com for more information.

Second Beach Music Series 2024

Monday nights in August!

Bring your family down to Second Beach and enjoy some live music, food trucks in the parking lot and fire pits on the beach! Open to the public, free and family friendly!

Music from 6-9 pm.

Aug 5: The Z-Boys

Aug 12: Marc Berger

Aug 19: Graystone Rail

Aug 26: TBA

Fireworks to follow the Aug 26 show.

No dogs at the beach after 7:45 am

These are smoke and alcohol-free events.

