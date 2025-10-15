Middletown Installing Snow Fencing to Preserve Dunes at Second Beach

Temporary snow fencing will soon be installed across several access paths at Second Beach as part of an off-season effort to protect sand and build up dunes, officials announced this week.

Beach Manager Michael McGourty said fencing will be placed at Paths 2, 3, 6, and 7 in the coming weeks and will remain through the winter and spring before being removed well ahead of summer 2026. The most-used entrances — Paths 1, 4, 5, and 8, including the main gap in front of the beach pavilion — will remain open year-round.

“The goal is to gather and save as much sand as possible and build reserves in the form of dunes to help naturally preserve the beach,” McGourty said. “We know how important Second Beach is to everyone, and we wanted to let people know what’s going on.”

The decision follows recommendations from Coastal Systems Research & Planning, a Cherry Hill, New Jersey–based firm that delivered a report to Middletown’s Beach Commission earlier this year. The study urged the town to limit dune cuts, retain rocks, and take other steps to help sand collect naturally over the seven-month offseason.

The research came after a harsh winter in 2023 and spring 2024, when strong waves stripped large amounts of sand from the shoreline — damage that wasn’t seen going into summer 2025.

McGourty said similar fencing used in the past proved effective, capturing sand in different ways depending on wind direction and conditions.

Facilities and Operations Manager Will Cronin said the fencing is a “low-cost, potentially high-reward” way to protect the beach.

“Everyone will still have access to the beach,” Cronin said. “We just want to be proactive and make sure Second Beach stays as beautiful and resilient as it can be.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!