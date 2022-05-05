Obituary: John E. Beese Jr. (1933 – 2022)

John E. Beese Jr, 89, passed away peacefully on May 3,2022. John was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on January 12, 1933, to the late Louetta (Helke) and John E Beese.

John was proud of the three years he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the Marine Corps John worked at Raytheon for a couple of years in material and production control and was the Commanding Officer of the then Naval Sea Cadet Corps Unit, Newport Division.

John would go on to become Captain on the Auxiliary police in Newport RI where he served for 27 years. During his time as an Auxiliary Police Officer, he was also a welder for General Dynamics at Electric Boat in North Kingstown, RI where he retired after 22 years.

John was active in the community through church, The Masons, and The Marine Corps League. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newport, RI, for over 50 years and served as an Usher. John was a Mason for over forty years and was a Master Mason at St. Paul’s Lodge #14 in Middletown, RI. John was a member of The Colonel William R. “Rich” Higgins Detachment of the Marine Corps League and served as the Commandant in 1992-1993.

John was an avid runner for much of his adult life and enjoyed competing in 5k and an occasional 10k road race. When John stopped running people would find him out for his daily walks with his Cocker Spaniel, Bailey.

John will be missed and is survived by his brother Donald R Beese (Gladys) and many nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his sons John Beese (Monette) of Austin, Texas, Kevin Beese (Karen) of Coventry, Rhode Island, David Baich of Middletown, Rhode Island, and Robert Beese (Malana) of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. John is survived by his daughters Sharon White (James) of Stratford, New Hampshire, Lynn Sokol of Newport, Rhode Island, and Jennifer Allan-Bettencourt (Tony) of Middletown, Rhode Island. John or “Pop-Pop” as he was known to his grandchildren is survived by 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

John was predeceased by his daughter Mary Lou Quenga of Newport, Rhode Island.

Calling hours will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday May 7, 2022, from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral services for Mr. Beese will also be held at Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday May 8, 2022, at 10:00am. Burial will immediately follow at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Please follow the link to view the livestream of Mr. Beese’s services, https://link.memorial/beese

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!