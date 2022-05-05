Providence’s “Beyond Van Gogh” Exhibit Extends Hours on Peak Dates

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience announced Thursday it has extended its hours for some of the exhibition’s most popular dates.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has sold over 3 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. It opens at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday, May 17, 2022; tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages five to 15, plus ticketing fees, and are available at www.vangoghprovidence.com.

Extended hours will be available on Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22; Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28; Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4; Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11; Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18; Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25; and Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.

Capacity for each quarter hour has also been increased from 40 to 60, to accommodate more visitors during peak times.

“We are pleased to be able to add more opportunities for Van Gogh fans to enjoy this incredible exhibition,” said Justin Paquin, Producer, Paquin Entertainment Group. “We encourage fans to visit vangoghprovidence.com again for new availability.”

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

Guests are transported into Van Gogh’s world through an all new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Introduction Hall leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. Hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, Producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, continues to amaze audiences as art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

