Obituary: John F.B. Corcoran (1960-2022)

We are heartbroken to announce that John F.B. Corcoran passed away in a swimming accident at Elephant Rock in Middletown, RI, on Friday, July 29th, 2022. He was 62.

He was born May 11th, 1960, in Newport, RI, to Edward and Ruth (Chatterton) Corcoran.

He graduated from St. George’s in 1978, where he earned four All-League certificates for soccer, hockey & baseball. He was awarded the Cutler Hockey Bowl (Excellence In Athletics) and the Samuel H. Powel Cup (Spirit of Hard Clean Play) awards in 1978. He would later be an inaugural inductee into the St. George’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Government from Bowdoin College in 1982. During his time at Bowdoin, he earned three baseball letters, captained the hockey team, and left with two All-New England citations, two All-ECAC citations and one All-American citation. If he didn’t tell you, he also held the record for most career points for several years.

After graduating, John played First Division hockey in Holland for Wickes Trapper Tilburg from 1982-1983.

He married the love of his life and soulmate, Wanda (Schiebler) on December 31st, 1989, in Gainesville, Florida. They would go on to have four children – John, Henry, Charlie, and Mary. He began his career on Wall Street in 1991 and joined Williams Trading in 2001 as a senior trader. The accomplishment he was most proud of was co-founding the Southern Connecticut Storm Special Hockey program, a highly regarded therapeutic program dedicated to providing adolescents with disabilities the opportunity to play ice hockey. For over 20 years, John coached every Sunday with one goal, “To Get Kids to Smile.”

The weekends were John’s favorite. You would find him playing golf, hockey, tennis or on the boat with his best friends and family. John was a devout Catholic, attending Mass every Sunday. He lived life to the fullest, no stone left unturned.

He is survived by his wife Wanda, sons John, Henry, Charlie, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Savannah, granddaughter Lyla, parents Edward and Ruth, siblings Neddie, Julie, Ruthie, Allen, Mary and Spud, Uncle Mike and his many, many cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 3-6 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 6 PM at Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and donations, we would love all parents to tell their kids how much you love them and how proud you are of them. As John would say every night during grace, “God, let us help those that need it the most.”

