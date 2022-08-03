Condo of the Week: Spring Street Condo Offered for $1,395,000

426 Spring Street, Unit #201, Newport – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms – 1,794 sq ft – $1,395,000 offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate.

Fantastic Southwest Facing, Townhouse style, 3 Br, 2 bath condo in the former Lenthall School building overlooking the Elms Mansion and Newport Harbor. Ideally situated in the center of Historic downtown Newport, making it easy to leave your car in one of the 2 assigned off street parking spaces and walk to everything: Bellevue, restaurants, harbor, mansions, beaches, etc. This 1794 sq ft condo has dramatic 14 foot ceilings and oversized picture windows facing South and West that let in incredible light. With its original maple floors, exposed brick and wood beams, this unit has had many updates through the years – Farmhouse style second floor bathroom, fresh paint, new recessed and pendant lights in the kitchen and living room.

New, electronic, Hunter Douglas blinds with Homekit/Alexa capabilities make this a truly modern “smart home”. Large airy living room with water view opens to the modern kitchen, a full bath, large foyer, as well as 1 bedroom with beautiful custom built-ins that is currently being used as an office, make up the first floor. Up the stairs past the charming landing to the second floor, are the guest room, primary bedroom, large Farmhouse style bathroom, and Washer/Dryer. Custom closets throughout and a spacious storage unit ensure ample space to store excess belongings. Entertain friends in the beautiful common gardens with bluestone patio, or climb up to the rooftop observation area for breathtaking views of all Newport. A rare find in Newport. VIEW MORE PHOTOS AND SET UP A VIEWING

