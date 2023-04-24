Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 8 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 8 cents from last week ($3.42), averaging $3.50 per gallon. Today’s price is 26 cents higher than a month ago ($3.24), and 59 cents lower than April 24, 2022 ($4.09). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 16 cents lower than the national average.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later.”

AAA Northeast’s April 24 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent lower than last week ($3.67), averaging $3.66 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.44) and is 46 cents lower than this day last year ($4.12)

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.50 $3.42 $3.24 $4.09 Massachusetts $3.48 $3.39 $3.26 $4.13 Connecticut $3.59 $3.51 $3.26 $4.00

*Prices as of April 24, 2023

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

