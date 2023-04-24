Woonsocket mom charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily injury to child

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Woonsocket woman has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with multiple impaired driving offenses stemming from her arrest by the Woonsocket Police Department in October 2022.

On April 5, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Erika Ahrens (age 22), by way of criminal information, with one count of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury; one count of driving to endanger resulting in seriously bodily injury; one count of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury; two counts of cruelty/neglect of a child; and one count of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

As alleged in the criminal information, on October 29, 2022, the defendant drove her vehicle, while occupied by her two children, under the influence, resulting in a crash where one child suffered serious bodily injuries.

The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on June 15, 2023 in Providence County Superior Court.

