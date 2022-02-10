RIP Susan G. Crockett

Susan G. Crockett, 89, of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side on February 9th, 2022.

Born on July 9, 1932 in Long Island NY. As a young teen she was accepted into a 3 year boarding school nursing program and moved to California. She met George who was attending UCLA and married. They were married for 66 years 2/3/2022.

They moved to Portsmouth in 1967. While raising a young family she pursued her passion for a career in Education. While attending Roger Williams College she made the Dean’s list in 1972 and then received a Bachelors of Arts Degree – Cum Laude in 1973. Then continued her education with a Masters of Arts in Education from URI in 1977. She taught in the Portsmouth School System for over 30 years, receiving many accreditations for her dedication until her retirement in 2004. She continued to devote her time to her community and volunteered at the Portsmouth Library and Newport Hospital.

She loved to travel and one of her favorite trips was with her mother-in-law visiting Santa Fe, NM where her husband family were from. She was also an avid reader , loved to solve crossword puzzles and wrapping presents with beautiful bows and yarn tied ribbons for every occasion.

She enjoyed her gardens and the changes of every New England season. Being the queen passenger for long car rides, she would share the historical history of the area. Food was also something she loved to cook and dine out. While dining this was normally accompanied with a beefeater’s on the rocks with a twist and extra extra olives.

She was a wonderful big sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be so very greatly missed.

Besides her mom, she was preceded by her husband. She leaves her children David Crockett (Leslie), Susan Andrews (Fred), Cynthia Dutra and her very dear friend Yvette. 8 grandchildren ( Elijah (Lindsay), Carrie, Kira, Nathaniel, Heather, Caitlyn, John and Caroline, 1 great grandchild Mia. Her loving sister Marilyn and nephew Tony.

Due to the Pandemic her funeral will be private.

Her wish would be to think of her while doing an act of kindness, volunteer your time for causes in need. Donations, if you choose, can be made in her name to the Portsmouth Library at https://www.portsmouthlibrary.org/support-us; Portsmouth Police & Fire Department at https://fire.portsmouthva.gov/; Mount Hope Animal Hospital at https://www.mthopevet.com/; and Hope Health Hospice at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow.

