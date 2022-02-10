RIPTA Reminds Passengers of Federal Mask Mandate for Public Transportation

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is reminding passengers that the TSA federal mandate requiring face masks to be worn when using public transportation, including trains and buses, is still in effect. The extended mandate, which has been in place since February 1, 2021, is in effect through March 18, 2022.

The TSA mandate states that face masks remain a requirement for passengers and employees on “all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems.”

“We continue to maintain effective measures to keep our employees and passengers safe while keeping our buses running,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

Passengers under the age of two and those who have a disability that prevents them from safely wearing a mask are exempt on RIPTA buses. Those who cannot comply due to a disability must contact RIPTA prior to traveling on board any of its vehicles. They must seek an exemption in advance by calling Customer Service at 401-784-9500, ext. 2012.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!