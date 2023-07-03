Top 10 Stories of June 2023

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the month of June.

10 – 

Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in Rhode Island

9 – 

“WATER BROTHER: The Sid Abbruzzi Story” film premier is August 17th at Fort Adams

8 – 

44th U.S. Senior Open Ticket Packages Available as Golf’s Greatest Come to Newport Country Club

7 – 

Newport Woman Claims $150,000 Powerball Winning Ticket

6 – 

Orcas attack two boats in The Ocean Race

5 – 

The Best Singles Spots In Newport, RI

4 – 

Obituary: Bonnie Brown Kilroy (1947-2023)

3 – 

Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill requiring drivers to slow down for nonemergency vehicles in breakdown lane

2 – 

New law will allow low-speed vehicles on Rhode Island roads

1 – 

Best Of Newport Buzz Awards Winners 2023

 

 

 

