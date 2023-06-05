44th U.S. Senior Open Ticket Packages Available as Golf’s Greatest Come to Newport Country Club

Fans will have the chance to watch some of golf’s greatest players as tickets at early-bird pricing are now on sale for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship. The 44th edition of the championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be hosted for the first time at Newport (R.I.) Country Club., on June 27-30, 2024.

There will be several weekly ticket options available for purchase, including The Founders Club, a premium offering for next year’s championship. The Founders Club is an open-air facility that is located to the left of the 18th fairway with seating options, executive restrooms and several TVs to watch the broadcast coverage. The package also includes a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase, free parking, shuttle service and general admission to the course. With a purchase of two or more Founders Club weekly tickets and while supplies last, one complimentary VIP parking pass will be included.

Weekly Gallery tickets (Wednesday-Sunday) include general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service.

Fans can also take advantage of the Flex 5-Pack Gallery Ticket (Wednesday-Sunday). This flex package includes five gallery tickets that can be used in several combinations throughout the week (i.e., one each day or all in one day). The ticket includes general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service.

2024 U.S. Senior Open early-bird weekly ticket options:

The Founders Club ($250)

Weekly Gallery ($150)

Flex 5-Pack Gallery ($175)

Daily Gallery and Founders Club tickets (Wednesday-Sunday), which include general admission to the grounds, access to walk the course, grandstand availability, access to food and beverage concessions for purchase, free parking and shuttle service, will be available starting later in 2023.

All tickets will be available for purchase at this TICKET LINK.

William F. Davis designed Newport Country Club as a nine-hole layout in 1894, and the course was expanded to 18 holes five years later. In 1923, A.W. Tillinghast remodeled the course, which sits on the southern end of Newport. Ron Forse supervised a restoration in 2005. The distinctive Beaux Arts-style clubhouse, which was designed by architect Whitney Warren, overlooks Brenton Point. The club was the site of the first U.S. Amateur and first U.S. Open in 1895.

Newport Country Club is one of the five founding members of the USGA, which was formed on Dec. 22, 1894. Theodore A. Havemeyer, the co-founder of Newport Country Club, was the Association’s first president, and the Havemeyer Trophy is annually presented to the U.S. Amateur champion.

The U.S. Senior Open Championship (ussenioropen.com) is for golfers age 50 and older and is open to any professional and any amateur with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 3.4. This year’s Senior Open will be played at SentryWorld, in Stevens Point, Wis., from June 29-July 2. Major professional champions Padraig Harrington (2022) and Jim Furyk (2021) have won the previous two championships.

About the U.S. Senior Open

The 44th U.S. Senior Open, conducted by the United States Golf Association, will be held June 27-30, 2024, at Newport (R.I.) Country Club, and will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers (over the age of 50). Players who are eligible to compete include Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker. This U.S. Senior Open will be the fifth USGA championship held at Newport Country Club. NBCUniversal will provide live broadcast coverage of all four rounds of the championship.