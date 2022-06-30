Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in Rhode Island

The Newport 4th of July Fireworks will go off at 9:15pm on Monday, July 4, 2022. The fireworks are shot over Newport Harbor from the point at Fort Adams.

Prime viewing locations are on Newport Harbor, Fort Adams, King Park and all along the waterfront. The Deck, Dockside, On The Docks, Smugglers, The Copper Club & Clarke Cooke House have the best celebrations and viewing spots.

July 1st

Smithfield – Deerfield Park – 9:00pm

July 2nd

Narragansett – Narragansett Town Beach – 9:00pm

Scituate – Hope Jackson Fire Department – 9:00pm

July 3rd

Bristol – Independence Park – 9:30pm

East Providence – Pierce Memorial Field – 9:00pm

Jamestown – 9:00pm

North Kingstown – Town Beach – 8:45pm

North Providence – Notte Park – 9:00pm

Pawtucket – Jenks Junior High – 9:00pm

Providence – India Point Park – 9:00pm

Woonsocket – Veterans Memorial Park – 9:00pm

July 4th

Block Island – Crescent Beach – 9:00pm

Coventry – Johnson’s Pond – 9:30pm

Fall River – Battleship Cove – 9:30pm

New Bedford – State Pier – 9:00pm

Newport – Newport Harbor – 9:15pm

South Kingstown – Old Mountain Field – 9:00pm

Warwick – Oakland Beach Seawall – 9:00pm

