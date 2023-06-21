Newport Woman Claims $150,000 Powerball Winning Ticket

A $150,000 Powerball Power Play ticket has been claimed by a woman from Newport. She purchased the Quick Pick from Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St., Newport, for the May 24, 2023, drawing.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since she added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, her prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play number drawn, to win $150,000.

The winner said she is “just lucky” and plans on saving the money for her children’s college tuition and may take a vacation to a sunny place.

