Best Of Newport Buzz Awards Winners 2023

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited Newport Buzz 2023 Best Of Awards results are finally in! The Newport community has cast their votes, and we are thrilled to announce this year’s winners, who have exemplified excellence, innovation, and dedication to the local community.
Each year, the Newport Buzz Best Of Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, establishments, and individuals across various categories, showcasing the vibrant and diverse tapestry that makes Newport a remarkable place to live, work, and play.
The awards highlight the collective efforts of entrepreneurs, artists, professionals, and community leaders who consistently strive for greatness and contribute to Newport’s growth and prosperity. The nominees faced fierce competition, but it is through the support and involvement of the Newport community that these winners have emerged.
Thanks for the 10,000+ votes, and huge congrats to the winners!!!!
Without further ado, let’s unveil the winners of the Newport Buzz 2023 Best Of Awards:
RESTAURANTS & EATS
BEST NEWPORT RESTAURANT – Clarke Cooke House
BEST MIDDLETOWN RESTAURANT – Atlantic Grille
BEST PORTSMOUTH RESTAURANT – Fieldstones
BEST JAMESTOWN RESTAURANT – Beech
BEST TIVERTON RESTAURANT – Boat House
BEST LITTLE COMPTON RESTAURANT – The Barn
BEST FINE DINING – 22 Bowens
BEST CASUAL DINING – Brick Alley Pub
BEST DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT – Pasta Beach
BEST BROADWAY RESTAURANT – Fifth Element
BEST BREAKFAST SPOT – Corner Cafe
BEST LUNCH SPOT – Black Pearl
BEST BRUNCH SPOT – Cru Cafe
BEST WATERFRONT DINING – Clarke Cooke House
BEST OUTDOOR DINING – Castle Hill
BEST NEW RESTAURANT – Vieste Simply Italian
BEST RAW BAR – Midtown Oyster Bar
BEST SEAFOOD – Anthony’s Seafood
BEST ITALIAN – Pasta Beach
BEST MEXICAN – Perro Salado
BEST PIZZA – A1 Pizza
BEST BURGER – Pour Judgement
BEST CLAM CHOWDER – Black Pearl
BEST LOBSTER ROLL – Easton’s Beach Snack Bar
BEST WINGS – Nikolas Pizza
BEST SUSHI – Newport Tokyo House
BEST SANDWICH SHOP – Ash Mart Deli
BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN – Boru Noodle Bar
BEST ICE CREAM – Frosty Freez
BEST BAKERY – Mad Hatter
BEST COFFEE SHOP – The Nitro Bar
BEST PLACE TO IMPRESS OUT OF TOWNERS – Castle Hill
FUN, DRINKS & ENTERTAINMENT
BEST NIGHTLIFE – Newport Blues Cafe
BEST SINGLES BAR – The Deck/Dockside
BEST COLLEGE BAR – O’Brien’s Pub
BEST LIVE MUSIC SPOT – Newport Blues Cafe
BEST SUNDAY FUNDAY SPOT – Tavern On Broadway
BEST PLACE TO GO DANCING – Newport Blues Cafe
BEST PLACE TO WATCH A GAME – Cappy’s Hillside Cafe
BEST LOCAL BREWERY – Ragged Island Brewing
BEST CRAFT BEER BAR – Pour Judgement
BEST WINE LIST – 22 Bowens
BEST MARGARITA – Diego’s
BEST BLOODY MARY – Tavern On Broadway
BEST MUDSLIDE – O’Brien’s Pub
BEST SUNSET COCKTAILS – The Deck
SHOPPING
BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE – Deborah Winthrop Fine Lingerie
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING – Man Overboard
BEST SURF SHOP – Water Brothers
BEST JEWELRY STORE – Portobello Jewelers
BEST LIQUOR STORE – Island Wine & Spirits
ARTS
BEST BAND – The Ravers
BEST MUSEUM – The Breakers
BEST ART GALLERY – Mariner Gallery
BEST EVENT – Newport Folk Festival
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY – Lila Delman Compass
BEST MARINA – Goat Island Marina
BEST AUTO REPAIR – Dwyer’s Point Garage
BEST FLORIST – The Water’s Edge
BEST CATERER – Blackstone Caterers
BEST HAIR SALON – Curl Up & Dye
BEST SPRAY TAN – Newport Glow Spray Tanning
BEST GYM – Pulse Gym
BEST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT – Castle Keep
HOTELS & INNS
BEST HOTEL – Newport Marriott
BEST INN – Castle Hill Inn
BEST HOTEL RESTAURANT – The Dining Room at Castle Hill
BEST HOTEL BAR – The Roof Deck at The Vanderbilt
