Best Of Newport Buzz Awards Winners 2023

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited Newport Buzz 2023 Best Of Awards results are finally in! The Newport community has cast their votes, and we are thrilled to announce this year’s winners, who have exemplified excellence, innovation, and dedication to the local community.

Each year, the Newport Buzz Best Of Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, establishments, and individuals across various categories, showcasing the vibrant and diverse tapestry that makes Newport a remarkable place to live, work, and play.

The awards highlight the collective efforts of entrepreneurs, artists, professionals, and community leaders who consistently strive for greatness and contribute to Newport’s growth and prosperity. The nominees faced fierce competition, but it is through the support and involvement of the Newport community that these winners have emerged.

Thanks for the 10,000+ votes, and huge congrats to the winners!!!!

Without further ado, let’s unveil the winners of the Newport Buzz 2023 Best Of Awards:

RESTAURANTS & EATS

BEST NEWPORT RESTAURANT – Clarke Cooke House

BEST MIDDLETOWN RESTAURANT – Atlantic Grille

BEST PORTSMOUTH RESTAURANT – Fieldstones

BEST JAMESTOWN RESTAURANT – Beech

BEST TIVERTON RESTAURANT – Boat House

BEST LITTLE COMPTON RESTAURANT – The Barn

BEST FINE DINING – 22 Bowens

BEST CASUAL DINING – Brick Alley Pub

BEST DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT – Pasta Beach

BEST BROADWAY RESTAURANT – Fifth Element

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT – Corner Cafe

BEST LUNCH SPOT – Black Pearl

BEST BRUNCH SPOT – Cru Cafe

BEST WATERFRONT DINING – Clarke Cooke House

BEST OUTDOOR DINING – Castle Hill

BEST NEW RESTAURANT – Vieste Simply Italian

BEST RAW BAR – Midtown Oyster Bar

BEST SEAFOOD – Anthony’s Seafood

BEST ITALIAN – Pasta Beach

BEST MEXICAN – Perro Salado

BEST PIZZA – A1 Pizza

BEST BURGER – Pour Judgement

BEST CLAM CHOWDER – Black Pearl

BEST LOBSTER ROLL – Easton’s Beach Snack Bar

BEST WINGS – Nikolas Pizza

BEST SUSHI – Newport Tokyo House

BEST SANDWICH SHOP – Ash Mart Deli

BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN – Boru Noodle Bar

BEST ICE CREAM – Frosty Freez

BEST BAKERY – Mad Hatter

BEST COFFEE SHOP – The Nitro Bar

BEST PLACE TO IMPRESS OUT OF TOWNERS – Castle Hill

FUN, DRINKS & ENTERTAINMENT

BEST NIGHTLIFE – Newport Blues Cafe

BEST SINGLES BAR – The Deck/Dockside

BEST COLLEGE BAR – O’Brien’s Pub

BEST LIVE MUSIC SPOT – Newport Blues Cafe

BEST SUNDAY FUNDAY SPOT – Tavern On Broadway

BEST PLACE TO GO DANCING – Newport Blues Cafe

BEST PLACE TO WATCH A GAME – Cappy’s Hillside Cafe

BEST LOCAL BREWERY – Ragged Island Brewing

BEST CRAFT BEER BAR – Pour Judgement

BEST WINE LIST – 22 Bowens

BEST MARGARITA – Diego’s

BEST BLOODY MARY – Tavern On Broadway

BEST MUDSLIDE – O’Brien’s Pub

BEST SUNSET COCKTAILS – The Deck

SHOPPING

BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE – Deborah Winthrop Fine Lingerie

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING – Man Overboard

BEST SURF SHOP – Water Brothers

BEST JEWELRY STORE – Portobello Jewelers

BEST LIQUOR STORE – Island Wine & Spirits

ARTS

BEST BAND – The Ravers

BEST MUSEUM – The Breakers

BEST ART GALLERY – Mariner Gallery

BEST EVENT – Newport Folk Festival

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY – Lila Delman Compass

BEST MARINA – Goat Island Marina

BEST AUTO REPAIR – Dwyer’s Point Garage

BEST FLORIST – The Water’s Edge

BEST CATERER – Blackstone Caterers

BEST HAIR SALON – Curl Up & Dye

BEST SPRAY TAN – Newport Glow Spray Tanning

BEST GYM – Pulse Gym

BEST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT – Castle Keep

HOTELS & INNS

BEST HOTEL – Newport Marriott

BEST INN – Castle Hill Inn

BEST HOTEL RESTAURANT – The Dining Room at Castle Hill

BEST HOTEL BAR – The Roof Deck at The Vanderbilt

