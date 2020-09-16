If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed below with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test after arriving in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. (updated 9/14/2020)

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

