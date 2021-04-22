Rhode Island to lift all capacity restrictions and outdoor mask mandate beginning Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that Rhode Island will end all capacity restrictions by May 28, 2021, now that more than 500,000 Rhode Islanders have received at least one shot of the vaccine and one third of the state is fully vaccinated.

The new changes will occur in two phases.

Beginning May 7th, restaurants will go to 80% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors. Catered events to go to 80% up to 200 indoors and 500 outdoors. Houses of worship, retail, gyms, personal services, funeral home and offices will all go to 80% capacity with three feet spacing.

On May 28th all capacity restrictions will be lifted.

Masks will no longer be required outdoors as long as three feet of spacing can be maintained beginning May 7th.

developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!