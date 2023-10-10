‘Who Is Writing These Scripts?’: MSNBC Guest Goes Off On Network’s Coverage Right To Hosts’ Face

BRIANNA LYMAN

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt went off on MSNBC’s coverage of the terrorist attacks in Israel right to MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire’s face on Monday.

Hamas terrorists launched a relentless attack on Israel on Saturday, firing hundreds of rockets and invading on the ground. Hundreds are dead, while dozens remain missing.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi blamed Israelis on Saturday for the terrorist attacks, arguing alongside a Palestinian analyst that Americans want to ignore the alleged mistreatment of Palestinians and this is what happens as a consequence.

Greenblatt called the network out for its biased coverage. (RELATED: Terrorists Infiltrate Israel From Lebanon, IDF Says)

“These have been some of the hardest days of my adult life,” Greenblatt said. “I’ll be honest, I am angry. I am angry with a world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas. I must say, I love this show and I love this network but I gotta ask, who is writing the scripts? Hamas, the people who did this, they are not fighters Jonathan, they are not militants, and I am looking right at the camera: they are terrorists. It is a barbarian who rapes and brutalizes women, who kills children in front of their parents, and then, brings them over to Gaza.”







Greenblatt then tore into Hamas terrorists for raping Israelis and parading them through the streets of Gaza.

“So look, when we say, ‘Oh this was an escalation, it was bound to happen.’ I am sorry, this was a massacre that was pre-planned, this was not destined to happen. It is not normal to shoot teenagers in the back hundreds of them. So I just think, guys, get the story right.”

Greenblatt then begged the viewers and “everyone at this network” to watch the footage of the horrors.

