Senator Reed to Meet with President Biden on Wednesday Regarding Ukraine, Israel & National Security Spending

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, is scheduled to join Congressional leaders at the White House for a meeting with President Biden Wednesday to discuss the emergency national security funding package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security measures.

Senator Reed has advocated for Congress to pass an emergency national security supplemental that contains bipartisan priorities, including support and humanitarian aid for Israel, Ukraine, and other countries as well as billions of dollars to strengthen border security, bolster America’s defense industrial base, and to combat the flow of fentanyl.

After providing the last package of air defense, artillery, and anti-tank weapons for Ukraine in late December, future U.S. military aid to Ukraine is on hold, pending the approval of additional funds from Congress.

The Biden Administration has for months urged Congress to take action on the national security supplemental request, noting that if Congress fails to act it could jeopardize Ukraine’s progress in its fight against Russia, particularly heading into the difficult winter months. Regrettably, House Republicans have taken no action on the package and Senate Republicans have insisted on strident immigration language rather than focusing on funding for more border patrol agents and immigration judges. The meeting aims to help break that logjam so crucial national security issues like Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan get addressed.

In addition to SASC Chairman Reed, SASC Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS), House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-WA), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and the Chairs and Ranking Members of both the Senate and House Appropriations Committees and Intelligence Committees are also expected to attend.

In addition to this critical national security funding, Senator Reed has advocated for Congressional action on President Biden’s supplemental appropriations request for domestic priorities to support public health, energy assistance, economic development, and more.

