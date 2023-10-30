Governor McKee fires pro-Palestinian staffer who joined anti-Semitic Providence protest

Governor Dan McKee has fired a pro-Palestinian staffer who took to social media last week sharing anti-Israel and anti-United States sentiment after attending a rally condemning Israel.

The staffer, Providence Councilman Miguel Sanchez, joined with and sang the praises of an anti-Jewish mob that took to the streets of Providence on Saturday, October 21st.

The mob was chanting anti-Semitic tropes such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Hey hey, ho ho, the occupationists have got to go.”

prov did not disappoint. yesterday, i marched with thousands of people calling for an immediate ceasefire and a end to the occupation. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/u9bjI712Wn — Miguel Sanchez (@MSanchezPVD) October 22, 2023

Sanchez also blamed the United States for “actively aiding in a genocide.”

the us is actively aiding in a genocide and they want us to look the other way we all need be calling for immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine https://t.co/0AVNueig4W — Miguel Sanchez (@MSanchezPVD) October 17, 2023

Governor McKee fired Sanchez last Friday.

On Friday, I was fired by Governor McKee for my public position on the atrocities occurring in Gaza. Since Oct. 7, I have used my voice as an elected official to condemn all violence against any innocent civilians. 1/3 — Miguel Sanchez (@MSanchezPVD) October 30, 2023

“On Friday, I was fired by Governor McKee for my public position on the atrocities occurring in Gaza. Since Oct. 7, I have used my voice as an elected official to condemn all violence against any innocent civilians. As Israel continues to escalate its massacre in Gaza, the need to speak out for innocent Palestinian civilians has never been more urgent—regardless of personal consequences. I join the 80% of Democrats who support a ceasefire and the increasing number of elected officials who are speaking out in favor of de-escalation. Gov. McKee may have taken away my job, but he won’t pressure me into silence while a genocide is occuring in front of our eyes,” Sanchez posted Monday.

Governor McKee confirmed that Sanchez’s last day of employment was Friday, October 27th.

Sanchez had a political hack job as an “associate” in McKee’s constituent services office with a salary of $50,000 a year.

