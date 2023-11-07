Reed & Whitehouse urge Israel to pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse issued a joint statement urging Israel to pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza in order to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian people:

“We support President Biden’s call for a humanitarian pause. Pauses in military operations should be for specific purposes like providing additional humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people or releasing the innocent hostages kidnapped by Hamas. The U.S. is taking action to help save innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives and prevent the conflict from spreading.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

