A Reimagined Family Compound at the Newport–Middletown Line: 14 Kay Boulevard Lists for $3,995,000

14 Kay Boulevard | Middletown, RI | 7 Bedrooms, 7 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, 6,200 Sq. Ft. | In-Ground Pool & Spa |Legal Apartment | Offered by Newport Living Group of Lila Delman Compass for $3,995,000.

Set at the crossroads of Newport’s coastal energy and Middletown’s prized sense of space, 14 Kay Boulevard is more than a residence — it is a fully reimagined family compound designed for effortless luxury, generous entertaining, and year-round living. Thoughtfully conceived with scale and flexibility in mind, this expansive property offers the rare ability to enjoy Newport’s dining, shopping, and shoreline while retreating to the tranquility of a private enclave.

Spanning approximately 6,200 square feet, the home features seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, allowing ample room for family, guests, and extended stays. The main residence is tailored for modern living, anchored by two spacious living rooms, a private office, and a first-floor bedroom suite ideal for guests or multigenerational living.

At the heart of the home, an eat-in chef’s kitchen blends function with refined detail. High-end appliances, a walk-in pantry with beverage refrigerator, and seamless flow into the formal dining area make the space equally suited for everyday living and elevated gatherings. Custom woodwork and coffered ceilings add architectural depth throughout.

Upstairs, the primary suite serves as a true retreat, complete with separate vanities, a deep soaking tub, a luxurious walk-in shower, and an oversized walk-in closet — a private sanctuary removed from the pace of daily life.

Outdoors, the lifestyle continues with an in-ground pool and spa, creating a private setting for relaxation and entertaining across the seasons. Adding further versatility, a legal apartment above the two-car garage provides ideal accommodations for extended family, guests, or potential income.

Perfectly positioned on the Newport–Middletown line, the property offers immediate access to Newport’s celebrated amenities while delivering one of Middletown’s most coveted benefits: the resident beach sticker — your gateway to local sands and surf.

