Open House: Modern Coastal Home Hits the Market in Portsmouth’s Aquidneck Village

A newly listed home in Aquidneck Village is offering buyers a fresh take on modern coastal living.

Located at 8 Lookout Lane in Portsmouth, the residence known as The Coddington features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 3,660 square feet of living space designed for both comfort and flexibility.

One of the home’s standout features is a first-floor primary bedroom suite with 15-foot cathedral ceilings, providing an open feel while allowing for convenient single-level living. Throughout the home, French white oak flooring and high-quality finishes create a clean, contemporary look.

The layout includes a custom wet bar for entertaining, a 500-square-foot bonus space on the second floor that can be used as a home office, playroom, or guest area, and a 770-square-foot finished lower level that adds additional living or recreational space.

With multiple flexible areas and a design geared toward everyday living, the home is well suited for year-round residents or seasonal buyers looking for a coastal property.

Open House Schedule

Saturdays and Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 3 to 6 p.m.

Contact: Lucas Barry

Phone: 401-862-7172

