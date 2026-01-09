Bruno Mars to Bring ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in 2026

Bruno Mars is back — and he’s going big.

The hitmaker announced “The Romantic Tour,” his first full-scale headline tour in nearly a decade and his first-ever global stadium run, including a major Gillette Stadium debut on Sept. 5, 2026.

The tour supports Mars’ long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, arriving Feb. 27 via Atlantic Records. It also marks his first headline tour since the juggernaut 24K Magic World Tour launched in 2017.

The trek kicks off April 10 in Las Vegas and stretches worldwide, with Anderson .Paak joining every stop as his DJ alter ego DJ Pee .Wee. For the Gillette Stadium show, British breakout star RAYE will open the night.

Mars enters the tour riding one of the hottest global runs of his career. In 2024, he became the first international artist of the 21st century to sell out seven straight shows at the Tokyo Dome, then shattered records in Brazil with 14 sold-out stadium shows across five cities, the highest-grossing tour in the country’s history.

He also helped christen Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome with two sold-out shows — including a surprise onstage duet with Lady Gaga, where the pair debuted their first live performance of “Die With a Smile.”

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale starting Wednesday, Jan. 14. General onsale begins Thursday, Jan. 15 at noon local time at BrunoMars.com.

After nearly a decade off the road, Mars isn’t easing back in — he’s going full stadium romance.

