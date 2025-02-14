Buzzing Around Newport: The Inside Scoop on the Newport Fire Department’s Chili

The 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off is set for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newport Marriott on America’s Cup Avenue. On Thursday night, members of the Newport Fire Department were hard at work perfecting their award-winning recipe in the kitchen of McGrath Clambakes & Catering.

Retired firefighter Dave Downes suggested the Cookoff organizer add the tagline, “Come try and beat the Newport Fire Department,” given the number of wins they have racked up over the years. Captain Scott Williams added, “The trophy even looks like Dave!”

The department has been competing in the event for more than 20 years with a recipe developed by Eddie Coleman. “Former Chief Ned McCarthy encouraged us to enter,” said Williams, who has previously described the recipe as featuring three meats, four peppers, and three types of beans—though it gets tweaked every year.

Each volunteer had a role to play. Tim Bulk told jokes and drank beer, Ian Green provided support, Eric Baker chopped peppers with his sous chef, Atreyu, and third-generation firefighter Lars Mangold rolled in to wash dishes.

Glorious Affairs owner Barbara Behan Howlett stopped by and, after tasting a bowl, remarked, “I can see why they win the chili award every year!” Last year, the fire department donated their winnings to the Food Pantry at the MLK Center.

Also competing in this year’s Cookoff are The Helmway, Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Pelham East, Pour Judgement’s Market on Broadway, Quencher, The Reef, SaltWater at Newport Harbor Hotel, Scratch Kitchen & Catering, Sea & Smoke Catering/Slate Hill Cattle Co., Skiff Bar at the Marriott, and Stoneacre Brasserie.

Tickets are available at the door for $15.

