Buzzing Around Newport: Scratch Kitchen & Catering Wins Chili Cook-Off

Dave Downes was eating his words on Saturday afternoon when Scratch Kitchen & Catering took first-place honors at the 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off, held in the atrium of the Newport Marriott.

All kidding aside, members of the Newport Fire Department were gracious in accepting the second-place award. Skiff Bar, located at the Newport Marriott, won third-place honors.

Self-described “chili architect” Kyle Bennett credited his mix of textures and flavors for securing the win. Bennett said he braised beef, then marinated it with coffee and lime juice before adding ground chouriço

Lead concierge Meredith Reid said she is looking forward to the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, which will also be held in the atrium on Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Newport Fire Chief Harp Donnelly added that the countdown is on for one of the NFD’s other favorite events, the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade—and spring won’t be far behind.

