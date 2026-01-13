Judge Overrules Trump, Clears Offshore Wind Build Despite National Security Concerns

A federal judge has cleared the way for construction to resume on the nearly finished Revolution Wind project — a decision critics say puts national security, marine life, coastal communities and already-strained ratepayers at risk.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said the federal government failed to justify a full stop-work order on the offshore wind farm planned for waters off Rhode Island and Connecticut. The judge ruled that construction could move forward while the Trump administration reviews national security concerns tied to the project.

The wind farm, backed by Danish energy giant Ørsted, is nearly 90% complete and weeks away from feeding electricity into the regional grid. Developers say delays are costing more than $1.4 million a day.

But opponents argue the real cost is far higher.

Environmental and fishing advocates warn that offshore wind construction has already been linked to increased whale deaths, disruption of marine habitats and long-term damage to the ocean ecosystem. Coastal communities fear industrial turbines looming offshore will scar the seascape, hurt tourism and raise electricity prices — not lower them.

President Donald Trump has been blunt about his opposition, calling wind farms “losers” that kill wildlife, destroy views and fail economically. His administration froze multiple East Coast projects last month, citing national security concerns that remain classified.

Ørsted insists the project will deliver “affordable, reliable” power, but critics note offshore wind has required massive subsidies — costs that ultimately land on ratepayers.

Rhode Island and Connecticut officials backed the project in court, arguing that politics shouldn’t override permits already granted. The judge agreed — for now.

With other offshore wind cases still pending, the ruling gives the industry a temporary win. But for those worried about marine mammals, coastal economies and rising energy bills, it’s another troubling step toward turning the Atlantic into an industrial power zone.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!