U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon Visits Exeter-West Greenwich Schools to Highlight History, Workforce Education

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited Exeter-West Greenwich Regional Junior High School and High School on Monday as part of two national initiatives aimed at strengthening history instruction and elevating state-led education practices.

The visit combined stops for the Department of Education’s History Rocks! Trail to Independence tour and McMahon’s Returning Education to the States tour. The History Rocks! effort highlights innovative approaches to teaching U.S. history ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, while the Returning Education to the States tour includes visits to all 50 states to hear directly from students, educators and local leaders.

McMahon began her visit at the junior high school, touring history and civics classrooms where students examined the origins of the nation and the principles behind America’s founding. She later visited the high school, focusing on engineering and career and technical education programs. During the stop, McMahon toured classrooms and participated in a roundtable discussion centered on how the school prepares students for future workforce demands.

“As the first colony to declare independence, Rhode Island offers students a direct connection with America’s founding,” McMahon said. “It was inspiring to see how students here are learning about our history and civic foundations while gaining hands-on experience that prepares them for the evolving needs of the workforce.”

The History Rocks! initiative is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s broader America 250 celebration and is coordinated with the America 250 Civics Education Coalition, a national partnership that includes more than 50 organizations focused on expanding civic education nationwide. As part of the initiative, McMahon and other education leaders are visiting schools across the country to spotlight high-quality history and civics instruction that connects classroom learning with American democratic principles.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!